Manawatū Police seize firearm and vehicles

Sergeant Nick Lawton:

Manawatū Police have seized a firearm, ammunition and three vehicles from an address in Feilding.

On Thursday morning staff patrolling the Feilding area identified a stolen ute parked in the driveway of an address.

While making enquiries into the ute, staff identified another vehicle of interest parked at the address.

Police conducted a search of the property and recovered a sawn off shotgun, restricted weapons and ammunition.

Also located at the address was property believed to have been stolen in a recent burglary and cannabis plants.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawfully takes a motor vehicle and receives stolen property. Further charges are likely.

Sergeant Lawton says thanks to the vigilance of staff we have been able to remove weapons from the community and put an offender before the courts.

This was a great result and demonstrates Police commitment to holding those who create harm in our communities to account.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community.

Information can be passed to Police via 105 by phone on online, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

