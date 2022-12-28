Crash - Yaldhurst Rd, Christchurch - Canterbury

Motorists using Yaldhurst Rd in Christchurch should expect delays following a crash at the intersection of Cutts Road this evening.

Two vehicles have collided, and one of the drivers is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were alerted about 5.30pm.

The road is not blocked, however there will be delays while emergency services work at the scene.

