Te Wakaputanga O Nga Hapuu Rangatira O Hokianga: Ngapuhi Claims Settlement Process

Under the “Korowai” o Te Wakaputanga 1835 (Articles 1 to 4) o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga, the hapuu o Hokianga have not agreed to the following.

Have not agreed to Te Runanga o Ngapuhi to negotiate on our behalf in reference to the Ngapuhi claims settlement process. Have not been in consultation with this government prior to the Covid lockdown. Have not agreed to allow any other person/s, other hapuu outside of the Hokianga or other organisations to speak on our behalf in reference to the Ngapuhi Claims settlement process. Have not agreed to any form of monetary settlement.

The Hapuu o Hokianga will retain their Tino Rangatiratanga and Mana Motuhake, relevant to the Ngapuhi claims settlement process moving forward.

The Hapuu o Hokianga will extend an invitation to meet with the Ministers, to attend a hui in the Hokianga to discuss our hapuu claims approach.

