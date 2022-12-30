Te Wakaputanga O Nga Hapuu Rangatira O Hokianga: Ngapuhi Claims Settlement Process
Under the “Korowai” o Te Wakaputanga 1835 (Articles 1 to 4) o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga, the hapuu o Hokianga have not agreed to the following.
- Have not agreed to Te Runanga o Ngapuhi to negotiate on our behalf in reference to the Ngapuhi claims settlement process.
- Have not been in consultation with this government prior to the Covid lockdown.
- Have not agreed to allow any other person/s, other hapuu outside of the Hokianga or other organisations to speak on our behalf in reference to the Ngapuhi Claims settlement process.
- Have not agreed to any form of monetary settlement.
The Hapuu o Hokianga will retain their Tino Rangatiratanga and Mana Motuhake, relevant to the Ngapuhi claims settlement process moving forward.
The Hapuu o Hokianga will extend an invitation to meet with the Ministers, to attend a hui in the Hokianga to discuss our hapuu claims approach.