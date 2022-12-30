Water Shutdown On Oceanbeach Road

A water shutdown is in place on Oceanbeach Road, affecting properties from 271 to 369, as contractors work to repair a leak.

Water has been off since earlier this afternoon. Contractors are working hard to get water back on as soon as they can, and expect to have the problem fixed by 9pm.

Bottled water has been supplied to everyone affected. Please call our contact centre if you have not received this. Thank you for your patience.

© Scoop Media

