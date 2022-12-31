Have a Happy and Safe New Year

Acting Commissioner of Police Glenn Dunbier:

Police encourage people celebrating New Year’s Eve to enjoy themselves, but to be sensible, look after your mates and make sure everyone gets home safely.

There will be a strong Police presence in traditional holiday hotspots across the country tonight, focused on prevention and helping those celebrating to stay safe.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

If you feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call Police on 111.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao, kei konei mātou hei āwhina.

