Serious crash, SH1, Brynderwyn - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn near the intersection with State Highway 12.

Police were notified of the incident at 2.37pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has sustained serious injuries.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto State Highway 12 at Maungatauroto.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Waipu at The Braigh.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

