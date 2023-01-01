Missing Person, Glen Eden

Have you seen Mike?

The 73-year-old was last seen at a residence on Glengarry Road, Glen Eden on Christmas Day (25 December) and there are concerns for his welfare.

The first image, in the white singlet, depicts his distinctive sleeve tattoo.

The other image shows the clothing Mike was known to be wearing on the 25th and the bag he was carrying - however, it is possible he will now be wearing different clothing.

It’s believed he is on foot, however, he often takes the bus or train around Auckland.

If you have any information as to Mike’s whereabouts, please contact Police on 111 and quote file number 221230/6832.

