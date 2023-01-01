Incident At Matua New Year's Eve Community Celebration

This evening there was an incident with a bouncy castle at Fergusson Park’s New Year’s Eve community celebration in Matua. One person was taken to hospital and four people were treated by medical staff on site.

As a precaution, all inflatable devices were closed at all the community events as soon as we were notified of the incident.

Worksafe NZ has been notified and we are also undertaking our own investigation.

© Scoop Media

