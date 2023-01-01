UPDATE Incident At Matua New Year's Eve Community Celebration

Firstly, our thoughts are with the five people that were unfortunately injured at the New Year’s Eve community celebration event at Fergusson Park in Matua last night, of which we understand two were taken to hospital for assessment.

We are currently taking written statements from those involved and we’re working with the bouncy castle operator, ROCKUP (North) Ltd, to ascertain exactly what took place.

Council awaits further direction from Worksafe who we expect will be in touch again on 4 January.

