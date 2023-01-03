Police Continue To Search For Missing Glen Eden Man

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate missing Auckland man, 73-year-old Mike Asher.

Mike was reported missing to Police on 30 December 2022, and was last seen at his residence on Glengarry Road, Glen Eden on Christmas Day (25 December).

Police have concerns for his welfare as it is out of character for him not to be in touch with friends and family.

His family is very worried about him and with every day that passes they become increasingly concerned.

Police have been making a number of enquiries to locate him but continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Mike to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

The two images are recent photos of Mike but it is possible he could be wearing different clothes.

If you have any information about Mike’s whereabouts then please contact Police on 111 and quote file number 221230/6382.

