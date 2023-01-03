Strand Extension Works Postponed

As part of Tauranga City Council’s plans to transform the waterfront in the city centre, we are installing a railway underpass at the southern end of The Strand Extension, near to the Matapihi Rail Bridge. The underpass will provide a link with a new section of boardwalk into the city centre, which will be completed in 2023.

Construction work to install the underpass was scheduled to take place from Wednesday, 4 January to Friday, 6 January 2023. Due to deteriorating weather and a forecast that is expected to make conditions unfavourable to safely complete the installation, these works have needed to be postponed.

A new construction date is yet to be confirmed.

Artist's impression of underpass

