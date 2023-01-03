Appeal For Witnesses Following Gisborne Crash

Police investigating the crash on Back Ormond Road, Gisborne, on January 31 are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Initial enquiries have determined the two men who died had exited the vehicle they had been travelling in shortly before the incident occurred, and were on the road when they were struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle stopped immediately, and they are understandably extremely distressed by what has occurred.

Police continue to provide support to them and to the families of the men who died.

We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with us is asked to come forward.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 230101/1336.

