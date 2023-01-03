Sudden Death - Clive

Duty Inspector Ang Hallett.

People in the vicinity of Allens Lane in Clive, Hawke’s Bay will have seen some activity by emergency services around an address there for several hours this afternoon.

Police, FENZ and St John Ambulance have been dealing with a sudden death at the property.

We understand this will be concerning for the community and Police would like to reassure people that the scene is safe.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

