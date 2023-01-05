Police Investigating Hamilton Aggravated Robbery

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a dairy in River Road, Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

Four armed offenders entered the dairy shortly after 5pm, assaulted the dairy owner, and held him at gunpoint.

The offenders took a till and cigarettes from the dairy, and left the scene in a white Subaru Impreza, which had earlier been stolen.

“This was a very traumatic and frightening incident for the dairy owner,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

“He suffered moderate injuries in the assault, however this could have ended very differently.”

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in relation to this aggravated robbery. He will be appearing in Waikato District Court this morning.

He is also facing further charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful taking of motor vehicle in relation to an aggravated robbery that occurred at Blackbull Liquor Cambridge on 11 December.

Police are working hard to identify the other offenders involved in last night’s robbery and would like to hear from anyone that may have information to assist with our investigation.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230104/4911.

