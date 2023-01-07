Fatal Crash, Hastings District

06 January

A man has died following a crash in Haumoana, Hastings, this afternoon.

About 5pm, emergency services received reports of a single vehicle crash at

Black Bridge on Mill Rd.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The bridge and road are expected to reopen in the next few hours.

Police extend their sympathies to the man's whānau.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

