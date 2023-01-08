Pair Sought Following Alleged Assault In Hamilton

07 January

Do you know these men?

Police would like to speak to them following an alleged assault on Dominion Road, in the west Hamilton suburb of Nawton.

The incident happened about 8am on Saturday, 7 January. The victim was leaving Dominion Park when two men approached him.

Sergeant Matthew Lee says one of the pair was acting aggressively so the victim began running to avoid a confrontation but was followed.

"It appears he's been chased down the footpath on Dominion Road and has been punched hard in the back of the head. The victim suffered numerous cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and torso from being knocked over, and he has a lump on the back of his head where he was hit."

The two men left the area on foot and were last seen walking down Grange Avenue.

"This was an unprovoked attack on the victim, who did not know the offender. The victim is a foreign national, very upset, and has a limited support network in New Zealand. We need the community’s help to find those responsible."

The two men of interest are described as being of Maori or Pacific Island descent and about 21 years old. They are of a large build, with curly black hair. One of the men was wearing shorts, but with no shirt or shoes. The second man was shorter, and wearing shorts, shoes and a shirt.

Police believe the men in this CCTV image may be able to help with enquiries.

The men - or people with information that may help locate them – are asked to contact Police on 105 and reference the file number 230107/4450.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

