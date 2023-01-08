Have You Seen Yadi?

Family and Police have serious concerns for the 31-year-old's well-being and believe she may be on foot in Hamilton.

She is believed to have left the Helmsdale Court property where she was staying about 11am. Yadi did not take her phone and is not familiar with the Hamilton area.

She may be wearing a grey t-shirt and is approximately 165cm tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111 and reference the event number P053232621.

