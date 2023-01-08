Four Arrests In Operation Targeting Robberies

Waikato Police have arrested a man and three youths as a result of an operation targeting aggravated robberies in the district.

A search warrant was executed in Rukuhia today with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad. As a result, a 13-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a 29-year-old were arrested without incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson says.

The alleged offending spans several months.

"Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community. A considerable number of resources have been involved in the operation, and today's outcome is a good result."

The 29-year-old faces charges of theft, unlawfully using a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified. He will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, 9 January.

The three teenagers are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on Monday, 9 January, on several charges, including aggravated robbery.

© Scoop Media

