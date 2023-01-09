Fatality following incident in Florence Avenue, Orewa

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, Waitematā CIB:

Police can confirm that a person has died in hospital yesterday evening, after being critically injured in an incident involving a vehicle in Florence Avenue, Orewa in the early hours of Saturday 7th January.

Police are providing support to the family of the deceased person and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please contact 105 or online or at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 230107/3347

