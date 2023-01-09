Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information sought following firearms incident, Kaitangata

Monday, 9 January 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public's help after an alleged firearms incident on Friday 6 January between Kaitangata and Milton.

About 11.15pm, a man driving a Ford Falcon on Lakeside Road noticed another vehicle, reported to be a utility vehicle, with high beams on travelling closely behind him.

The man has pulled over and exited his car, at which point it is alleged a firearm was discharged towards him and his vehicle.

He was not struck or injured, however there was some damage caused to his vehicle.

The man is understandably shaken, and Police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

We'd like to hear from anyone who was travelling between Kaitangata and Milton between 10.30 and 11.30pm who may have seen a utility vehicle being driven in an unusual manner, or who might have dashcam footage of use.

We would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident or any of the circumstances surrounding it.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230107/5299.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

