Latest Controlled Purchase Operations Bring Disappointing Results

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: NDHB

NZ Police and Te Whatu Ora carried out two Controlled Purchase Operations recently and with disappointing results.

The operation run by Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland staff saw underage volunteers, aged just 16, attempt to purchase alcohol from licensed premises in the greater Whangārei and greater Bay of Islands areas. The Whangārei operation tested 19 outlets and resulted in two sales. The Bay of Islands operation tested 20 outlets and resulted in two sales. Four sales overall is a disappointing result.

Sergeant Tai PATRICK, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Whangārei Police said, “It is worrying when licensees are caught selling alcohol to underage. The premises involved should have better systems in place regarding not selling alcohol to minors. These sales of alcohol should not be occurring. All applicants when they make application for a license to sell alcohol state that there are appropriate systems and procedures in place to prevent sales of alcohol to underage people. Clearly this is not the case for those that sold to minors. As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to our youth and allow them drinking unsupervised and potentially harmfully. Also, the consequences when the licensees are reported to the authorities are major. This can result in a suspension of their license to sell alcohol for a number of days”.

Acting Sergeant Roger DEPHOFF, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kerikeri Police said, Police are disappointed that premises in the greater Bay of Islands have failed the Controlled Purchase Operation. All premises selling or supplying alcohol are aware that we run these types of operations regularly so should not be surprised that they are being tested. We expect that all premises should guard against sales to young persons and have the right procedures in place. It is important to emphasize that if identification is unable to be produced by anyone attempting to purchase alcohol who looks under 25 years of age, the sellers should not sell the alcohol to them. It is important to stress that a full and proper identification check must be carried out including calculating the age. This is best practice and the only sure way to prevent sales to underage”.

Both NZ Police and Te Whatu Ora Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland urge all licensed premises to remain highly vigilant when selling alcohol products. Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.

