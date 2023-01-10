Serious Crash, Mount Aspiring National Park - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Haast Pass-Makarora Road, Mount Aspiring National Park.

The crash occurred at about 1.50pm.

Four people have received serious injuries and two people have received moderate injuries.

The road is currently closed between Haast and Makarora.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are no diversions in place.

