Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Calling All Creatives - Marlborough Needs You!

Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

If you’re an actor, musician, dancer, photographer, designer, event manager, writer, painter, potter, poet or just passionate about the arts, Marlborough District Council is seeking your help to develop a new Marlborough Arts and Creative Strategy.

Three community workshops are taking place over the next few months, designed to garner ideas and inspiration from Marlborough’s arts community.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was looking forward to hearing ideas from the public about how to enhance the arts and creativity across Marlborough.

“Marlborough has a dynamic arts sector. The Council wants to bring together its various strands into a broad community vision and strategy for art and creativity for the next decade.”

Project Manager Nicola Neilson, who is leading the review, said the Council wants to help build a stronger creative community, supported by a new strategy.

“It’s been almost 10 years since Council last had a look at its arts and creative strategy and a lot has changed in that time. Marlborough is full of creative people - I’ve been blown away by the interest in contributing to building our creative sector.”

“Obviously things have been tough over the last three years, particularly for the performing arts. Now is a good time for a re-set and to take a long-term view on how we support and nurture creativity in our region.”

“To gather individual and collective thoughts on the challenges and aspirations for the arts and culture sector, we’re hosting three workshops.”

“I encourage anyone with an interest who wants their voice heard to register for one of the workshops.”

Nicola said the Council would work in partnership with iwi to advance the aspirations of ngā Toi Māori artists and practitioners.

“In line with the recently launched He Tātau Whetū Nelson Arts and Creativity Strategy, we will partner with Te Tauihu iwi so that ngā Toi Māori can thrive here.”

The three workshops are at the Scenic Hotel, Blenheim at 5.30pm on Tuesday 31 January, Tuesday 28 February and Tuesday 4 April.

 

More information on the murals project is available at Blenheim Street Murals (arcgis.com)

The project is a joint initiative by the Blenheim Business Association, The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group and Marlborough District Council.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Fiji’s Journey Back To The Future


For wealthier New Zealanders and Australians, Fiji is just one option among many for their tourism resort experiences, poolside. Obviously, the country amounts to a lot more to the people who actually live there. It also happens to be the Pacific’s key diplomatic listening post, the home of the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat, a crucial hub for trade and transport among other Pacific islands, our largest Pacific trading partner, a major contributor to the UN’s global peacekeeping efforts, and the Pacific’s main advocate on climate change issues. Matters in Fiji matter...
More>>



 
 

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 