Have You Seen Teina Haddon?

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Teina Jareau Haddon in relation to a serious incident in Nelson on December 30.

Haddon has a warrant for his arrest and is considered dangerous, Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning says.

"We know Teina has associates and links to the Victory Square and Appleby areas of the Nelson/Tasman region, and expect that he may be mobile in the area."

The 33-year-old is of a large, solid build and has distinctive facial tattoos. He is a Black Power member, and should not be approached.

"We believe Teina can assist our investigation into the incident that left a person seriously injured. While there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we locate him.

"Our message to Teina would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately."

Anyone who sees Haddon, or has knowledge of his location, should call Police on 111. Reference the file number 230102/5696. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

