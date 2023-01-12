Man Sought Following Violent Hamilton Robbery

Waikato Police want to locate 19-year-old Trayd Tahau in relation to a violent incident in Hamilton on 17 December, 2022.

A warrant to arrest was issued at the Hamilton District Court yesterday, where Tahau was charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob, and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders says Tahau should not be approached.

“We believe he may still be in the Waikato area and is actively evading Police.

“We want to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts. We consider Trayd to be dangerous and need anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

People with details about Tahau should call Police 111 and quote the file number 221217/6333. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

