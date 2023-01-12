Twelve People Arrested In Relation To Waikato Service Station Robbery

Waikato Police have arrested 12 people in relation to a service station robbery in Whatawhata yesterday.

About 7am yesterday, Police were called to a service station on Horotiu Road, Whatawhata, after several people entered the premises, allegedly assaulting staff and taking cigarettes.

The offenders then fled the scene in three stolen vehicles. One of the vehicles was located by Police responding to the incident, and a 15-year-old was taken into custody.

A short time later, while completing area inquiries, Police located a number of young people at a residential address where stolen cash registers and a large quantity of cigarettes were found.

A further 11 people were arrested from this address.

The victims, two staff members, received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, they are however understandably upset about what happened that morning and will be offered victim support.

Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community.

A considerable number of resources were deployed during this robbery, and the arrests have been a good outcome.

Police focus continues to be on working to try and prevent this type of offending and continuing to hold to account those responsible and place them before the courts where possible.

We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that Police can’t solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people.

However, for repetitive offenders, we are taking a stronger stance.

Ten youths ranging in age from 9 to 15 are being dealt with through the Youth Process, with a number having already appeared in the Youth Court.

A 22-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully takes a motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old Hamilton woman has also been charged with receiving property and will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date.

Police would also like to thank several members of our community who provided valuable and prompt information that enabled a quick and effective result.

© Scoop Media

