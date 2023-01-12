Work On Marlborough Mile Climate Site Set To Begin

Site works for the Marlborough Mile climate site start on Monday, 16 January, in Adams Place.

The area, at the corner of Market Street and Maxwell Road, will be fenced off as contractors prepare the site for a new sculpture. Pedestrian access will remain as will access to surrounding businesses.

The Marlborough Mile project, instigated by the Blenheim Business Association, consists of six key sites within the CBD which are being upgraded to reflect Marlborough’s heritage, industry and history.

Several sites have already been partially completed including the aviation site at Liz Davidson Place and installation of the historic Echo masts at The Quays. Other sites in the plan include Market Place, Bythell Place and Stadium 2000.

The work at Adams Place is expected to take around three weeks.

Any heavy machinery work will be done before 8.00 am so as not to disturb retailers and work will be completed in phases to ensure pedestrian thoroughfares at all times.

The work involves removing the blue archways at the entrance to Market Street, which is due to happen mid-January. The Heads nor Tails sculpture, known by locals as ‘the Hand’ is being relocated further down Market Street on to a new plinth.

The new climate sculpture is expected to be craned into place during the last week of the work.

