Search following water-related incident, Glenorchy

A search is underway on Lake Wakatipu at Glenorchy following an incident where one person has gone missing in the water.

Emergency services were alerted about 3pm that someone had entered the water to assist another person, and had then failed to exit the water themselves.

A number of vessels are conducting searches on the water while two helicopters conduct aerial sweeps.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

