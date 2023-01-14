Road Closed – Matakana Road, Warkworth - Waitematā

Matakana Road is closed while emergency services respond to a serious crash.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported to Police shortly after 4pm. There are reported to be serious injuries.

Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for several hours while Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

