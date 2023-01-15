Crash - State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road)

Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash on State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road).

Initial information suggests that a car has collided with a bridge barrier and fallen into a body of water underneath.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am.

One lane is closed between Lake Ōhau Road and McAughtries Road, as emergency services work to locate the car.

At this stage there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

© Scoop Media

