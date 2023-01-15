Update - State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) crash

Police have been advised by Coastguard that a car has potentially been located in the waterway below Ōhau B Canal Bridge, following a crash earlier today.

The Police National Dive Squad is scheduled to arrive at the crash location at around 2.30pm today.

The Dive Squad will receive a briefing from staff who have been involved in the search today and will then deploy into the waterway.

Police do not expect to be able to provide any further updates until the car is able to located and searched by the Dive Squad.

