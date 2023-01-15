Update – Body Recovered Following Crash On State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road)

The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Joining The War Club: Australia’s HIMARS Purchase Australia just spent $A558 million on HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from the US. There has been little information to explain the broader necessity for such a system for Australia. There are no bounds of accountability, no reason to argue against insensible procurements. More>>
Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>