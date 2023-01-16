Record Number Of Complaints About Potholes On NZ Roads Prompts Call For Urgent Action

Kiwi road users have endured record levels of potholes and road quality issues. The Government must act with urgency, and fund road maintenance now, says national road freight industry group Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand.

Waka Kotahi has confirmed that the agency received a record number of complaints about vehicle damage caused by potholes in the first 10 months of 2022 (555 complaints compared with 421 in 2021).

"The busy summer holiday period has highlighted just what an appalling state much of our roading network is in," says Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett.

"It’s not just about road maintenance. We also need the government to recommit to new roading capacity to ease the strain on our existing network."

Leggett says the Government is too focussed on pinning the blame on others, including previous governments, road users, and the weather, rather than stumping up and making the necessary investment in the network.

"We acknowledge that there are a number of factors beyond the current government’s control impacting our road network, but the blame-game isn’t going to fix the potholes stop people’s vehicles being damaged."

Transporting New Zealand was particularly disappointed to see a recent tweet from the Transport Minister, Michael Wood, attempting to blame potholes on trucks.

In the tweet, the minister blamed the 2010 policy change allowing 50MAX heavy trucks (up to 53 tonnes) on the roads.

"This accusation is completely inaccurate. Peer reviewed studies referenced on NZTA’s own website confirm that 50MAX trucks have no more impact on pavement than a standard Class 1 vehicle, due to their additional axle configuration," says Leggett.

"Even if they did, New Zealand’s road user charges system is calculated based on the vehicle’s impact on road surface, so trucks and heavy vehicles are more than paying their way.

"It’s unhelpful for the Transport Minister to be making these comments, especially as 50MAX trucks can reduce road freight carbon emissions on a tonne/kilometre basis by up to 35 per cent," says Leggett.

The introduction of heavier vehicles meant that more freight was able to be carried by fewer trucks, thereby reducing emissions and increasing the efficiency of freight movement. Transporting New Zealand has suggested that the minister have officials investigate "eco-trucks" as further way of securing immediate wins in the battle to reduce emissions from vehicles.

The road maintenance crisis comes as Government ministers have been asked by the Prime Minister to assess their spending priorities over the summer break.

Transporting New Zealand is encouraging the Government to increase funding for road maintenance and new investment in state highways, despite the challenging economic conditions.

"The best way forward for New Zealand is to invest in infrastructure that supports our economy. New projects will help us grow our way out of our recessionary environment.

"Ninety-three per cent of all products in New Zealand are delivered by truck. Doing nothing about the state of our roads will literally bring the domestic economy to a standstill," Leggett says.

