Further Arrests Made In Tauranga Homicide Investigation

Monday, 16 January 2023, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson.

Five additional people have been arrested in relation to the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga in May 2022.

The men have all been charged with Mr Te Kani’s murder and with assaulting other people who were present at the Maungatapu Road address on 14 May last year.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow [Tuesday 17 January], a 29-year-old man and two 30-year-old men are due in Tauranga District Court tomorrow, and a 24-year-old man is due in Tauranga District Court on Wednesday.

Both 30-year-olds, as well as another 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. They are expected to face these charges in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Three other people – a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old man have previously been charged with Mr Te Kani’s murder.

They are due to appear in the High Court at Tauranga on 1 February and 15 March.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220515/3688.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

