Reconnect With The Land At Upcoming Battle Hill Farm Day

Anniversary weekend activity seekers are invited to attend Greater Wellington’s biggest summer event of the year, Battle Hill Farm Day this Sunday 22 January.

Take advantage of the long weekend and get the whānau into the scenic Battle Hill Farm Forest Park, the backdrop for a first-hand experience of a working sustainable farm and an opportunity to reconnect with the land.

Animal lovers will enjoy seeing the skilled farm dogs at work rounding up the sheep or taking turns feeding the freshwater tuna (eels).

Keeping your friends and whānau entertained will be easy with a variety of fun outdoor activities including a scavenger hunt and wool spinning.

For foodies or those needing to fuel up after their scavenger hunt there’s plenty of food trucks and a marshmallow toasting session to keep bellies full.

Enjoy a range of food while your eyes feast on show jumping demonstrations from the Pāuatahanui Pony Club or take in a nature play session run by the Nature School.

The event is free, there’ll be lots of parking, and reservations are not needed.

Greater Wellington is advising eventgoers to keep updated with important information about our events, including postponements and cancellations, by clicking ‘interested’ on the Facebook event page.

