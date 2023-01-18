Event To Give Tauranga Youth A Voice In City's First Climate Plan

It’s time to kōrero about climate change.

Council is calling on our city’s youth to directly influence how we tackle climate change, kicking off the conversation at our Youth Climate Forum - Te Toka Whakaea on 11 February 2023.

The event is open to 13 – 24-year-olds and will bring together a diverse range of rangatahi and guest speakers to discuss the biggest climate issues affecting Tauranga Moana. Input gathered from those taking part will feed directly into the city’s first climate plan being developed by Tauranga City Council.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says youth are important stakeholders in planning for the future.

“Council can’t plan for how Tauranga will address something as significant as climate change without hearing from the younger generation who we know are passionate about the health of the planet, and who can be future leaders of Tauranga,” says Anne.

Tauranga City Council Manager of Strategic Māori Engagement Carlo Ellis says an inclusive and collaborative approach between all parts of our community is essential to address climate change.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the young people of Tauranga to attend an event specifically designed to hear their concerns and hopes for the future of the city. Ideally, we will draw solutions from those of our community who will be here facing the challenges front on - our rangatahi.”

“Tangata whenua have always had a necessity to operate in harmony with the environment, and that lens brings centuries of learnings to the table. It will be inspiring to see the city’s rangatahi of all backgrounds converge on Huria Marae to plan for how we can best undertake climate action in Tauranga Moana,” Carlo says.

The forum name, Te Toka Whakaea, references the ‘rock’ (te toka) of Tauranga landmark Te Toka a Tirikawa (North Rock). “Whakaea” means to appear above the surface, come up for air, or to surface for air – in other words to persevere through everything the world throws at us.

This name acts as a challenge for youth to hold fast to the roadmap of change to protect Tauranga Moana landmarks, heritage, and land from the effects of climate change. Once developed, the Tauranga Climate Plan will identify emission reduction targets and set clear actions to achieve climate goals.

Limited spaces for Te Toka Whakaea – Youth Climate Forum are still available - anyone wanting to take part should pre-register early here.

Those who can’t make it along but want to contribute to the climate plan can complete this survey to have their feedback included in its development.

To find out more about the event, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/youthclimateforum

Te Toka Whakaea – Youth Climate Forum

Saturday, 11 February 2023

Huria Marae, Brookfield

