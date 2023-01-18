Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

February Is Bike Month

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Bike Month celebrates cycling in February with a jam-packed calendar full of free cycling activities across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

The Bike Month calendar is presented by Travel Safe and features opportunities that cater for all, including non-riders wanting to learn, people looking to gain confidence on the road, and experienced cyclists of all ages.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says riding a bike is fantastic for fun, fitness, and friendship.

“People ride bikes for a multitude of reasons and cycling has many benefits. It’s healthy, environmentally friendly, and brings people a lot of happiness. It’s also an awesome way to get to work or school, and an ideal activity for the whole family to enjoy together.

“As well as having fun, Bike Month is about supporting and upskilling our community to cycle safely through education, knowledge of safer routes and encouraging regular bike maintenance.”

Adult Cycling Educator Buddy Meyer will be leading the urban rides again this year and says Bike Month presents a perfect opportunity to explore some new areas of Tauranga in a safe and supportive environment.

“Tauranga has a significant network of off-road and shared paths that connect suburbs, neighbourhoods, and key destinations. They are just perfect for cycling, and events like the guided urban rides and guided historic rides offer a chance for riders of all abilities to check out some new areas and meet some new people.”

Another popular series of events are the Historic Rides led by Reweti Te Mete, a compelling storyteller who paints a vivid picture of both the Māori and early European history of Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty. Spaces will fill up fast, so sign up today.

The calendar also includes a BMX have a go day, safety and skills focused activities, events for families and children, and even bike maintenance workshops. Most events are suitable for both traditional bikes as well as e-bikes.

The annual Go By Bike Day is on Wednesday, February 15 this year and people are encouraged to leave the car at home, strap on a helmet, and ride to work or school; stopping by one of the pitstops across Tauranga for a free treat.

Keen to go at your own pace and venture somewhere new? Further afield in the Western Bay of Plenty there are cycling options suitable for every age and ability. To check these out visit www.westernbay.govt.nz/cycle-trails.

Visit www.mytauranga.co.nz/bikemonth to check out all the events and to register, or contact our Cycling Coordinator, Buddy Meyer if you have any questions.

