Police Arrest Three Youths In Relation To Masterton Aggravated Robbery

Masterton Police arrested three youths yesterday in relation to an aggravated robbery in Masterton earlier in the day.

Police were alerted to the robbery on Upper Plain Road shortly before 8pm last night.

A group of offenders entered a dairy and threatened the dairy owner, before stealing the cash register.

There were no injuries during the incident, but the staff member was understandably shaken.

Police are now appealing to anyone in the area for information about the incident or those involved.

It is pleasing that we have been able to make these arrests quickly.

We know that these incidents are extremely concerning for our community, especially business owners.

These crimes will not be tolerated, and Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account.

We are working hard to ensure that people in our community be safe and feel safe.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and Police cannot rule out additional arrests.

If you witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around the time, or if you have information about those involved, please get in touch.

You should call 105 or make a report online using Update My Report, quoting event number P053381771.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

