Four Arrested After Hamilton Pursuit

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Waikato Police would like to hear members of the public who may have footage of a pursuit in Hamilton overnight.

Police were patrolling the Hamilton East area just before 1am when they saw a stolen Nissan Tiida, driven by a person wanted in relation to a serious incident.

The driver became aware of Police's presence on Grey Street and accelerated south, turning on to Cobham Drive.

A pursuit was authorised due to the potential threat to the public.

The vehicle has driven through several suburbs at speed, though, thankfully, very few motorists were on the roads.

Police spiked one of the Tiida's tyres on Greenwood Street, Frankton, and two more of its tyres were spiked on Avalon Drive, in Nawton.

The manner of driving became more concerning; multiple vehicles were forced to pull to the side of the road as the car travelled south, on its rims, in the northbound lane of Victoria Street.

The car was observed driving on the footpath in Alexandra Street, and a tactical stop was authorised. Officers carried out the stop in Anglesea Street, and the driver lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police arrested four youths at the scene, about 1.10am. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The 17-year-old driver and three passengers - two aged 17 and one 14-year-old - are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on serious driving charges and charges relating to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Further charges are likely.

Events like this are extremely concerning and the outcome could have been much worse, if not for the actions of our officers. They put themselves in harm's way to keep the community safe.

A number of people were seen recording the pursuit and we ask anyone with photos or video of the pursuit and subsequent arrests to contact us, as that information could be vital to the investigation.

Photos or video can be submitted online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference 221112/6852.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

