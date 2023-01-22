Serious Crash, Geraldine-Fairlie Highway - Canterbury

Police are responding to a serious crash on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway, south of Geraldine.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at about 6.15pm.

One person appears to have sustained serious injuries.

The road is closed due to powerlines being down.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or take alternate routes.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

