Name Release - Water Incident, Glenorchy

Police can now name the man who died in the water at Glenorchy last Thursday 19 January.

He was 35-year-old Jonathan Jordan Young, from New South Wales, Australia.

Mr Young had been helping a child in the water when he got into trouble himself.

Police's thoughts remain with Mr Young's family and friends.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

