Name Release – Fatal Water-related Incident, Manly

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in the water at Big Manly Beach on Friday, 20 January.

He was 65-year-old Paul Ramsey of Manly, Auckland.

The death has been referred to the Coroner, and a post mortem scheduled for this week.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Ramsey's family at this tragic time.

