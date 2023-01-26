Lively Long Weekends Expected As Major Events Continue In Tauranga

Tauranga’s jam-packed event season continues, with two major gigs, Waitangi Day festivities and sporting tournaments taking place over Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi weekends.

One Love, Tauranga’s home-grown reggae festival, will attract approximately 20,000 music-lovers to Tauranga’s city centre over both Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 January.

Kiwi favourites L.A.B and international stars UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, are set to headline the festival.

Jenna Quay, Event Facilitation Manager at Tauranga City Council is looking forward to seeing businesses in the city centre embrace the festivities.

“We’ll be lighting up Wharf Street in Rastafarian red, yellow and green to celebrate the festival,” she says.

“This is the biggest event we have in our city centre. After a one-year hiatus it’s going to be great to see the positive impact it has on local business.”

A post-event report on the 2020 festival showed visitors spent $7.2 million in the region in less than three days. Of the 20,797 people who attended the event, 17,996 were visitors.

Oscar Nathan, General Manager Tourism Bay of Plenty said accommodation across the city is almost at capacity for both Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi weekends.

“We anticipate an influx of manuhiri (guests) over the weekends, and current booking trends support this prediction.

“We advise those planning to visit to book soon to secure their spot,” says Oscar.

The Waitangi long weekend will kick-off with the New Zealand Chinese Folk Culture Festival on Saturday, 4 February at The Historic Village.

Attendees can expect lantern decorations, street food, cultural performances, and a traditional clothing showcase to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Waitangi Day on 6 February will begin with an early morning Waitangi Day dawn service at Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve) this year, followed by the Waitangi Day Festival at The Historic Village.

Those who want to end the day with more waiata can see SOL3 MIO, joined by special guests, who are playing an open-air concert at Wharepai Domain in the evening.



For the sports fans, the Vantage Black Sticks will take on Spain on Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 January with all ticket proceeds going to Women’s Refuge.

There’s also the Surf Life Saving Eastern Regional Championships on Friday, 27 through to Sunday, 29 January and the Volleyball NZ Secondary Schools Championships on Saturday 4 February to Sunday, 5 February.

With an influx of people in the city over both weekends, travel delays are expected and people are encouraged to take alternative modes of transport. Drivers should familiarise themselves with the road closure maps and plan ahead – especially if planning to travel in the city centre.

For more events, visit www.mytauranga.co.nz/.

To keep up to date with road closures visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/roadclosures.

Road closures for One Love Festival, Auckland Anniversary weekend

With One Love Festival bringing approximately 20,000 people to Tauranga city centre, there will be road closures in place to support event operations and safe pedestrian access. The following roads will be closed from 11.59pm Friday, 27 January 2023 to 6am Monday, 30 January 2023:

Cameron Road from Brown Street to Wharf Street

Durham Street from Wharf Street to Harington Street

Hamilton Street from Willow Street to the end of Hamilton Street West

Harington Street from Willow Street to Cameron Road

Park Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Park Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Cliff Road from Brown Street to Monmouth Street

Monmouth Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Monmouth Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

McLean Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Brown Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Mission Street from Chapel Street to Cliff Road

Resident access will be maintained.

See more helpful information on One Love at www.tauranga.govt.nz/onelove.

Additionally, for SOL3 MIO on Waitangi weekend there will be traffic management in place to support safe event operations.



Key upcoming events

Eastern Regional Surf Lifesaving Champs, Mount Maunganui Main Beach, 27 – 29 January

One Love Festival, Tauranga Domain, 28 – 29 January

Vantage Black Sticks vs Spain, Blake Park, Mount Maunganui, 28 – 29 January

Chinese New Year Festival, The Historic Village, 4 February

Classic Flyers Open Day, Classic Flyers, Jean Batten Drive, 4 February

Volleyball NZ Secondary Schools Championships, Mount Maunganui, 4-5 February

Waitangi Day Dawn Service, Hopukiore (Mt Drury) Reserve, 6 February

Waitangi Day Festival, The Historic Village, 6 February

SOL3 MIO & Friends, Wharepai Domain, 6 February

BLACKCAPS versus England, Bay Oval, 16 – 20 February

Generation Homes Women’s Triathlon 2023, Pilot Bay Reserve, 19 February

Oceans 2023 - U14 NZ Surf Lifesaving Championships, Mt Maunganui, 23 – 26 February

National Masters Hockey Tournament, Blake Park, 26 February - 4 March

G.J Gardner Homes NZ Beach Tour Qualifying Series Event, Mount Maunganui, 4-5 March

GWA Wingfoil World Cup and Waterbourne Beach Festival, Mount Maunganui, 4-11 March

