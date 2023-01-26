Heartbroken For This Whānau – Mayor Rehette Stoltz

The death of a child on Waikanae Beach yesterday is tragic and immensely sad for all.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she is absolutely devastated by this news.

“I feel heartbroken for this whānau and can’t begin to understand their unimaginable loss. On behalf of the community and as the Mayor I send our sincere aroha to the whānau of this little boy. I will reach out to offer any support to the whānau that I can give.

“We understand the death has been referred to the coroner and we will cooperate fully with the coroner’s investigation.

“We will also continue our own investigation into the origin of the woody debris and support calls for an independent inquiry into future land use in Tairāwhiti. The state of our waterways is unacceptable.”

