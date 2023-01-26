Serious Crash - Dairy Flat

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Dairy Flat.

The crash, involving two vehicles at the intersection of Dairy Flat Highway and Foley Quarry Road, was reported to Police around 2.32pm.

Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route where possible or to expect significant delays as the road will be closed while the scene is cleared.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

