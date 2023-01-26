Reminder: Sounds’ Transport Access Meetings Next Week

A series of meetings is being held next week to gather information from Marlborough Sounds’ residents, ratepayers and businesses to inform the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study.

The study aims to provide as much long-term access certainty in and out of the Sounds for people as possible. The study is required to inform Council decision-making and access funding from the Government via Waka Kotahi.

The meetings are:

Tuesday 31 January

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

French Pass Town Hall

Wednesday 1 February

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rai Valley, Millers Rest

Wednesday 1 February

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Havelock Town Hall

Thursday 2 February

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Picton, Port Marlborough Pavilion

Friday 3 February

9:00 am – 11:00 am

The Portage Hotel, Kenepuru Sounds

Friday 3 February

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Waitaria Bay Hall

Wednesday 8 February

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Zoom online

The Zoom meeting is designed for those who can’t attend a face-to-face meeting.

Council has appointed engineering consultants Stantec to carry out the study. At the meetings, the project team, made up of Council and Stantec staff, will ask the community for their thoughts on how people could get in and out of the Sounds in the future. They’ll also be seeking ideas and alternative options and feedback about where improvements or interventions may be able to solve the identified problems.

For more information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study/2023-public-consultation-msfas

