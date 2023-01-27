Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regular Bus Service Is Back From 1st February

Friday, 27 January 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

In response to customer demand the Otago Regional Council (ORC) is moving back to its regular bus timetable in Dunedin from Wednesday 1st February.

A reduced timetable will continue operating in Queenstown until June.

The council has worked with operators to ensure the increased services will run smoothly at key times as far as is possible, says ORC Interim Transport Manager, Doug Rodgers.

“Bus operators have been working hard to bring us a regular timetable in the face of a national shortage of drivers in both Dunedin and Queenstown.”

“More drivers have been recruited for Dunedin which enables an increase in daily trips.”

“There will be an increase in services, but we ask passengers to prepare for possible cancellations as the new timetable beds in.”

The national bus driver shortage led to a reduced timetable being implemented for both centres in July, as has happened in centres elsewhere around the country

The updated timetable information will be on the ORC website where passengers would usually find their timetable information, on the Transit App and at the e-stops at the central Dunedin Hub.

The new regular timetable information will start to appear at bus stops from February 1st.

The ORC website has been updated and passengers can use the Journey Planner function to plan their journey in advance at www.orc.govt.nz/Orbus. Selecting a travel date on the Journey Planner will give the day’s correct timetable, whether before or after February 1st.

Before setting out on their trip, passengers are urged to check for alerts on the ORC website, or using the Transit app. A free phone number 0800 672 8736 is also available.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
More>>


 
 


National: More New Zealanders In Hardship
An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>



Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government For The Five Months Ended 30 November 2022
Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the five months ended 30 November 2022... More>>


The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 