Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Of Emergency Lifted For Northland

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

The state of emergency declared for Northland yesterday (Tuesday 31 January) as part of the multi-agency response to a Red Heavy Rain Warning for the region has been lifted as at 10am today.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Controller Graeme MacDonald said although emergency declarations are normally for a seven-day period, the relevant legislation provides for these to be either extended or ended earlier.

‘The decision to seek an emergency declaration was made in consultation with stakeholders and elected officials as a precautionary step ahead of the anticipated weather yesterday afternoon and evening. The reason for doing it was to enable the use of the emergency powers to protect life and property which are available under the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Act 2002.

"As it eventuated, these powers were not required and there is no need for the emergency declaration to continue."

He thanked Northlanders for their understanding and preparations. "For our partner agencies - emergency services, councils and contractors, health and welfare agencies, community groups, electricity network and telecommunications providers, community groups and iwi - it has been one of the biggest exercises in advance preparation that I can recall in Northland.

"Police, Fire and Emergency, Hato Hone St John and NZ Defence Force all brought additional personnel and equipment into Northland and there was a strong presence of responders in some of the locations that have historically been the first to be cut off by flooding," said Mr MacDonald.

Yesterday’s emergency declaration was communicated via an emergency phone alert; however, Northland CDEM Group has opted not to send a second alert today for the lifting of the State of Emergency, to minimise any disruption of the public.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 