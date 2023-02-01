DOC’s Coromandel Campsites And Huts Closed Amid Weather Emergency

Department of Conservation huts and campsites across the Coromandel Peninsula have been closed to visitors amid warning-level weather forecasts and treacherous driving conditions.

Coromandel has been significantly affected by the recent heavy rain across the upper North Island. As part of supporting the multi-agency response DOC will not allow campers to stay at the dozens of huts and campsites across the Peninsula.

The closures are temporary and mean the sites are unavailable until MetService weather warnings for the district are lifted.

Decisions on reopening the campsites and huts will be made once DOC staff have had an opportunity to carry out assessments.

The closures affect popular locations in the Kauaeranga Valley, the Pinnacles Hut, and various campsites in northern Coromandel including Port Jackson and Fletcher Bay.

The Cathedral Cove walkway, which leads to one of Coromandel’s most famous beaches near Hahei, is also closed.

Visitors should keep an eye on the dedicated page of the DOC website for weather-related updates.

