Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study Survey Launched

An online survey for the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study opens today.

Council has embarked on the study to support the case for funding safe and resilient long-term access solutions for the storm-affected areas of the Sounds.

The survey is for Sounds residents, homeowners and businesses and is designed to help inform future transport options in and out of the Sounds.

People are encouraged to fill out the survey online, which closes at 5.00 pm on Wednesday 22 February. The community is also providing feedback at a series of public meetings being held around the Sounds over the next week. Some community organisations and stakeholder groups met with the project team at a workshop last week in Havelock.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she encourages the Sounds community to provide their views through the survey or at one of the public meetings.

“Over the next month, the project team from Council and engineering consultancy Stantec, will gather the community’s views collated from the survey and public meetings, before analysing them.”

“While there will be another opportunity to provide feedback later in the study, the survey will help set the foundation for addressing the Sounds’ access issues,” says Mayor Taylor.

The survey can be found at: https://forms.office.com/r/8fP15rGaLg

For more information about the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study and the August 2022 storm event recovery visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

People are encouraged to fill out the survey online. If this is not possible, please call the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400. You will be put through to a staff member who can fill out the survey for you over the phone.

© Scoop Media

