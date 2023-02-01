Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study Survey Launched

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

An online survey for the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study opens today.

Council has embarked on the study to support the case for funding safe and resilient long-term access solutions for the storm-affected areas of the Sounds.

The survey is for Sounds residents, homeowners and businesses and is designed to help inform future transport options in and out of the Sounds.

People are encouraged to fill out the survey online, which closes at 5.00 pm on Wednesday 22 February. The community is also providing feedback at a series of public meetings being held around the Sounds over the next week. Some community organisations and stakeholder groups met with the project team at a workshop last week in Havelock.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she encourages the Sounds community to provide their views through the survey or at one of the public meetings.

“Over the next month, the project team from Council and engineering consultancy Stantec, will gather the community’s views collated from the survey and public meetings, before analysing them.”

“While there will be another opportunity to provide feedback later in the study, the survey will help set the foundation for addressing the Sounds’ access issues,” says Mayor Taylor.

The survey can be found at: https://forms.office.com/r/8fP15rGaLg

For more information about the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study and the August 2022 storm event recovery visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

People are encouraged to fill out the survey online. If this is not possible, please call the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400. You will be put through to a staff member who can fill out the survey for you over the phone.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 